Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,142 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,600,000 after acquiring an additional 224,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,293,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,941. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

