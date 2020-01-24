Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 17,350 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,847. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

