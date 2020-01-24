Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NVIDIA by 32.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.18. 7,173,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

