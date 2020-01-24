Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 554 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $52.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

