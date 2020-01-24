Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Progressive by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Progressive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,921. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.