Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 2,679 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,336 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 590,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,327,336. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.