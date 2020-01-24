IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $284.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

