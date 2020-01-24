IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 168.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 216.7% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 857,285 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 98.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 21.8% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BOCT opened at $26.62 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

