Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Shares of Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.31. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,446,304 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.32.

The company also recently announced a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other Incitec Pivot news, insider Jeanne Johns 723,486 shares of Incitec Pivot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

