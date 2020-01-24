Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.83, 181,224 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 154,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.