Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Shares of Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Independence Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48.

About Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit