Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Independence Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Independence Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48.

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.