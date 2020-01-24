Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $8.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 24,387,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

