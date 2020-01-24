Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Purchases 140,047 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 140,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £96,632.43 ($127,114.48).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael David Barnard acquired 4,878 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,365.82 ($4,427.55).

Shares of NCA stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.96).

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

