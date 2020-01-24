Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Buys 111,076 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 111,076 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,298,162.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. 769,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

