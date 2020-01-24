Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 44,574 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE AN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

