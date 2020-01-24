Insider Selling: CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sheila A. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$579,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,160,564.91.

Sheila A. Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.17. 171,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,782. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$17.23 and a 12-month high of C$23.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

