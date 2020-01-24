Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Insider Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$60,827.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at C$587,382.69.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.00. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$14.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

