Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period.

MGC traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $114.39. 1,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

