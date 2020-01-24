Intl Fcstone Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.87. 186,861 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.91. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

