Intl Fcstone Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after buying an additional 105,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.57. 26,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average of $202.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.96 and a 12 month high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

