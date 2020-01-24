Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

