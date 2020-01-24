Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.85. 1,952,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,444,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.99 and a 52-week high of $225.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

