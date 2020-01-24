Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,227,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,361.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.99 and a 1-year high of $225.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

