Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 175.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $209.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4835 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.