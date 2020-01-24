Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stake Raised by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 367.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

SPHD stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

