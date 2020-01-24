Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.36 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.36 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DPW stock opened at €33.51 ($38.97) on Friday. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

