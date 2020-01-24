Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nlight (LASR)

Nlight (NASDAQ: LASR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2020 – Nlight had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Nlight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

1/11/2020 – Nlight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

1/9/2020 – Nlight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

1/4/2020 – Nlight was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – Nlight was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Nlight is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Nlight was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Nlight was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LASR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 9,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,095.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,067.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

