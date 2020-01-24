IoT Chain (ITC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $1.77 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

