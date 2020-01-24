iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.93, 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.