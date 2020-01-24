Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.97 and a 200-day moving average of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

