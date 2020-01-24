Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Down 5.6%

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), approximately 1,597,325 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 600,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.71.

Ironveld (LON:IRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

