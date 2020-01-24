Ironwood Financial llc Has $789,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.65. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,013. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

