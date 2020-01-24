Ironwood Financial llc Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. 168,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

