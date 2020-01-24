Ironwood Financial llc Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,657,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,901,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,783.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

