Ironwood Financial llc Sells 4,636 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $482,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,577,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 58,913 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 164,695 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,340. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.