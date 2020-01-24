IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. Research analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

