iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.08

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMF)

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

