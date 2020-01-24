iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.08

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMF)
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
