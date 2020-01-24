iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $330.12. The company had a trading volume of 351,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average is $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

