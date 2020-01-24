iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.34. The company had a trading volume of 651,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $263.35 and a 52-week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

