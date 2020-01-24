iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Intl Fcstone Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 224,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.