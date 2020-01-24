iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 664,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 959,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 99,787 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. 455,037 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

