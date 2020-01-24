iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.50. 1,643,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

