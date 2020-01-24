iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is Donald L. Hagan LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 2.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 145.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,248,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.