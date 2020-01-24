iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IGSB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

