iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IGSB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit