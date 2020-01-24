iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 880,280 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,138,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $148.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $115.76 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.