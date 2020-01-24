iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.