iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $231.78. 194,721 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.64 and its 200-day moving average is $222.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

