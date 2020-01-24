Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 11,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,189. Israel Chemicals has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $58,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Israel Chemicals (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.