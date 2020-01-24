Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Shares Up 0.2%

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.11, 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 67,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
