Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Shares Up 0.2%

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.11, 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 67,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 57.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 56.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 34.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

