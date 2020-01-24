J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

